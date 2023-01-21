ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (2-3) were defeated by the New York Riptide (1-4), 16-10, at the MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday evening. New York jumped out to a hot start, scoring the game’s first four goals, and never looked back. Albany’s Hiana Thompson recorded his 100th career point on an assist in the third quarter.

New York won the opening faceoff and after empty trips by both sides, Jeff Teat opened the scoring as he rifled one in from deep to give the Riptide an early 1-0 lead. After killing off the game’s first penalty, the Riptide came down the floor and scored as Connor Kearnan snuck one under the cross bar. On the very next possession, Teat got his second of contest as he bounced one past Doug Jamieson. New York kept the momentum going as Larson Sundown cleared space in the center and found the back of the net to make it four goals in a row. Albany finally stopped the bleeding as Connor Kelly got the FireWolves on the board. The Riptide wasted no time getting the goal back as Sundown fought his way through the Albany defense and scored while he was falling to the turf.

Just 30 seconds into the second quarter, the Riptide won a fight for the ball in the center of the floor and added another goal to their lead as Kevin Brownell beat the shot clock. On the ensuing possession, newly acquired Brett Hickey pushed the New York lead to six goals, forcing Albany to make a change in net to Justin Geddie, who would finish the half for Albany before switching back to Jamieson. Keeping their foot on the gas, Teat was hit in stride and completed his hat trick just minutes into the second period. Seconds out of a TV timeout, the Riptide struck again as Tyler Digby drilled one from deep. Albany managed to get one back as Colton Watkinson was hit in transition and took it the rest of the way. With six and a half to go in the period, Teat notched his fourth goal to put the Riptide up 10-2. Just before the halftime break, Kelly ripped in his second goal of the contest.

Albany came out firing to start the second half as the team’s leading scorer, Kieran McArdle, came around a screen and buried one over Steve Orleman’s left shoulder. The following possession, Tanner Thomson went low and scored another for Albany to cut the Riptide lead to 10-5. New York was able to score their first of the half as Teat buried his fifth of the contest. New York added another as a long rebound from an Albany shot rolled to mid-turf, allowing the Riptide run out in transition as Kearnan logged his second of the game. The pace continued as Thomson bounced one past Orleman for his second goal. New York refused to let Albany get within striking distance, as Hickey fired one into the net from the center of the floor. Following an Albany penalty, New York was able to capitalize as Teat netted number six on the night. The FireWolves had their third power play chance of the game after two dead ball penalties on New York and one on Albany. The FireWolves were able to take advantage of being a man up as McArdle went low and scored his second of the game.

Albany was hit with a penalty early in the fourth quarter, and the Riptide quickly capitalized as former FireWolf Reilly O’Connor bounced one between Jamieson’s legs, giving New York a 15-7 lead. Teat continued his strong night as he found space in the center of the floor and went nearside low. With five minutes to go in the game, John Piatelli bounced one into the net, cutting the deficit to eight. Albany quickly scored another as McArdle completed his hat trick while wrapping around the back of the net. With under a minute to play, Ethan Walker buried a one-timer from just outside the crease for Albany’s tenth goal of the night. The FireWolves came up empty on the game’s final possession as the Riptide left the Capital Region victorious, 16-10.

The FireWolves are off next weekend before consecutive road games in Philadelphia and New York. Albany will be back home on Saturday, February 18 to take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.