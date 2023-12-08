ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new season of Albany FireWolves lacrosse is underway, and fans might want to keep the team roster handy for the first few games. There’s a lot of new faces on this squad, but with that comes a load of promising, young talent.

Head coach Glenn Clark’s bunch is one of the youngest in the National Lacrosse League. Five players made their NLL debuts in Friday’s season-opening win in Las Vegas; four of which were first-round picks in the last two NLL drafts, including Albany’s fourth overall selection in 2022, Alex Simmons, who tallied four points in the 12-10 win over the Desert Dogs.

The pool of returners on this team, while small in number, is impactful. Three of Albany’s top five point scorers from last season are back, led by second-year man Ethan Walker, who finished second on the team a year ago with 56 points. Starting goalie Doug Jamieson also returns to assume his position in net.

The 2022-’23 season was a difficult one for the FireWolves, finishing in last place in the East Conference with a league-worst 3-15 record. On top of that, the team traded leading scorer Connor Kelly to the Colorado Mammoth in September for the 14th overall pick in the 2023 draft (which the FireWolves used to select defenseman Nicholas Volkov).

Taking into account those two elements, along with the fact there’s just six players currently on the roster over the age of 26, Coach Clark has acknowledged this is a rebuilding year for the organization. But he also believes they possess the talent to make some noise in the league.

“We had points last year where we weren’t very competitive,” said Clark. “And I never want to be in a situation where we’re not in the fight. So, I wanna be in the games; I wanna, you know, challenge teams, and then see where we end up. We like where we’re heading. You gotta be patient at times. But it’s gonna be an exciting group, and they’re gonna battle.”

The FireWolves will hold their home opener at MVP Arena Saturday and welcome in the reigning champion Buffalo Bandits. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.