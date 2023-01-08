ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (1-2) were defeated by the Halifax Thunderbirds (3-1), 14-11, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York on Saturday evening. Justin Geddie had a solid night in net for his FireWolves debut, stopping 61 Halifax shots. The game was tight throughout, but the Thunderbirds were able to score the final four goals and come away with a win on the road.

Halifax secured the game’s initial faceoff but were unable to get a shot on net. Following nearly 10 scoreless minutes to open the game, the floodgates opened. Each side playing with four on the floor after illegal substitution penalties, the scoring drought was broken as Charlie Kitchen bounced one into the back of the net. Halifax wasted no time answering as Chris Boushy caught a nice behind the back feed and scored from just outside the crease. The Thunderbirds quickly took over the lead as Boushy bounced his second goal past Geddie. The scoring continued as Hiana Thompson secured a nifty one-handed pass from Connor Kelly and notched his first goal of the contest. Less than a minute later, Kelly got one of his own as he regained the lead for Albany on a snipe from the center of the floor. With 25 seconds to go in the quarter, Ethan Walker found an opening coming off a screen and gave the FireWolves a two-score lead.

The pace continued into the second quarter as Halifax’s point-leader Randy Staats buried his first of the contest while falling into the crease. Kelly got the goal back for the FireWolves as he notched his second of the night by bouncing one through Warren Hill’s legs. Shortly after, Eric Fannell found space and bested Geddie for the team’s fourth score of the night. Former FireWolf Ryan Benesch then tied the game at five on the ensuing possession firing one in from the right side. One possession later, Benesch found Boushy right in front of the net as he completed his hat trick to give Halifax the lead. Following a penalty on the Thunderbirds, Albany was able to capitalize as Kelly capped off a hat trick of his own while knotting the game at six with just under 10 minutes to play in the half. After nearly eight minutes without a goal, Austin Shanks broke the tie for Halifax. Despite a save by Geddie, Cody Jamieson was able to find the ball in the crease, and go around the back of the net and bury a one-handed goal while diving. With just a second to go in the half, Patrick Kaschalk ran the length of the floor and fired one past Hill, cutting the deficit to one, 8-7, heading into the break.

Following five minutes of empty trips and multiple penalties on both sides, Kieran McArdle was able to tie the game on a deflected ball that found its way across the goal line. Albany wasted no time putting another goal on the board as McArdle fed Thompson in front of the net for his second goal of the night. Halifax finally scored their first goal of the second half as Fannell found an empty net while Geddie was scrambling for a loose ball to tie the game at nine goals apiece heading into the final period.

Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Albany was penalized for roughing. Geddie remained stout throughout the Thunderbirds’ powerplay, and following a defensive stand, Colton Watkinson came out of the penalty box and was hit in stride on his way to giving the FireWolves a 10-9 lead. Halifax quickly answered as Fannell capped off his hat trick by bouncing one into the net. Shortly after, the FireWolves ran the floor and found Kelly on the offensive end who drilled his fourth of the game. Following another Albany penalty, Halifax was able to take advantage as Boushy cleaned up a missed shot and put one into the back of the net from a step outside the crease. With just under seven to play, Staats came around a screen and released from deep to give the Thunderbirds a 12-11 lead. After an Albany holding penalty, Halifax added to their late lead as Clarke Petterson got one past Geddie. Fannell added another to the Thunderbirds lead as he jumped through the crease and scored a one-handed goal, his fourth of the night. Albany was then penalized for a five-minute high sticking major and Halifax was able to run out the clock, securing a 14-11 win on the road. The two teams will meet again Friday, January 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Halifax.

The FireWolves return home to face the New York Riptide on Saturday, January 21.