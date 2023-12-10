ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a home opener to remember for the Albany FireWolves, which took down the reigning National Lacrosse League champion Buffalo Bandits 17-13 Saturday night, marking the team’s first victory inside MVP Arena since April 30, 2022.

Albany, the youngest team in the NLL, improves to 2-0 on the season. Saturday’s 17-goal outburst was the most goals the FireWolves have scored in a game since that April 30 tilt to close out the 2021-’22 regular season when they beat the New York Riptide 17-9.

“It’s just nice that we’re in a position where we can compete with teams like that (Buffalo),” said head coach Glenn Clark. “They’re arguably the best team in the league. And we went blow-for-blow with them. We are a young, young team, but we’re talented. And you saw some of that (tonight).”

Rookie forward Alex Simmons, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NLL Draft, led the team with eight points on five goals and three assists. He was one of five FireWolves’ to tally at least five points.

“I hope it was kind of a foreshadow to what we’re gonna be seeing in the next couple years here,” said Simmons. “I got the five goals, but, I mean, how many did (Marshall) Powless have? How many did (Travis) Longboat, (Tye) Kurtz have? We all had five, or six points each, and that’s exactly what we want on offense.”

The scoring started as Albany converted on their first power-play with Simmons threading a pass to Ethan Walker for a quick-stick goal to go up 1-0. Buffalo answered with two goals, but Powless would even the score back up with another power-play goal before the end of the first quarter, making it 2-2.

The second quarter saw the FireWolves score 8 goals as Joe Nardella won faceoff after faceoff, and the Albany shooters were finding the holes on Buffalo goalie Matt Vinc. Goals from Simmons, Powless, and Longboat got the crowd on their feet heading into halftime with the score 10-6.

The Bandits wouldn’t go quietly as they closed the gap to two goals and the teams traded highlight reel goals. To start the fourth quarter, Jackson Nishimura scored his first of the season on a breakaway and Patrick Kaschalk followed it up with a transition bouncer to make it 14-10.

With the clock winding down in the final stanza, the Bandits made another push, but two unanswered Simmons goals sealed the win for the FireWolves.

The FireWolves and Bandits players were physical all game – there were several fights and big loose-ball battles. Goalie Doug Jamieson made 33 saves to keep the Bandits high-powered offense at bay, and Nardella won 22 faceoffs to dominate possessions.

There is definitely a rivalry brewing between these two teams as Albany has beat the Bandits in their first meeting two seasons in a row.

Next up for the FireWolves is a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Wings. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center and will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN+ and locally on MY4.