Final season on hold Marinopoulos

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This fall was supposed to be George Marinopoulos’ final season as the RPI QB. All that was put on hold when the school announced last week fall sports were cancelled.

Athletes are expected to receive a blanket waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Marinopoulos said he would love to take advantage of it if he can make it work academically.

The Quarterback said it was shocking to hear the news last week,

“honestly the hardest part is just accepting it, accepting that I’m not going to be playing football. I haven’t thrown I haven’t lifted the past few days I just don’t think mentally I’m there yet.”

The team will still be able to practice together in the fall despite not playing any games.