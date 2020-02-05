Field joins thousand-point club in win over Catholic Central

ALBANY, N.Y. – Holy Names senior Grace Field scored her 1,000th career point in a 58-41 win over Catholic Central Tuesday. Field needed eight points heading into the matchup, and hit the milestone on a baseline jumper in the second quarter.

“A lot of emotions,” Field said describing the moment she sank the bucket. “Just really happy to be surrounded by such good teammates, good coaches, and such a great support system at home.”

Field finished the game with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double capped off a memorable night for the senior, highlighted by the benchmark.

“It meant a lot. I’ve seen a lot of older girls on my team before do it. Just something to look up to, something to look forward to. I’m really happy that I was able to do it tonight.”