Fedullo’s double-double not enough at Saint Anslem

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The College of Saint Rose junior forward Nina Fedullo (Amsterdam, N.Y./Amsterdam) registered her ninth “double-double” of the season and fourth in the last five games in tonight’s 79-47 Northeast-10 Conference loss at Saint Anselm. Fedullo, who was named to Monday’s NE10 weekly honor roll, registered ten points and ten boards in defeat.
Sophomore guard Becca Townes (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Our Lady of Lourdes) topped the Golden Knights (7-12/2-10 NE10) with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Saint Anselm (14-4/10-2 NE10), now winners of five straight, used a 24-6 first half run to take control of the contest. The nine minute stretch gave the Hawks a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter. Saint Rose was unable to get closer than 14 from there.
The Hawks, which improved to 6-0 at home, put three players in double figures. Senior forward Shannon Ryan, the conference leader in scoring and rebounding and the reigning NE10 Player of the Week, led the way with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Peyton Steinman, who began the night third in the NE10 in scoring, added 20 points, while senior forward Sara Messler netted ten of her 14 points in the first half.
Looking ahead, Saint Rose hosts Stonehill on Saturday at 1:30 pm. Fans that are unable to make it to Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium to attend the NE10 matinee can watch all the action live on the NE10 NOW Network. Meanwhile, Saint Anselm travels to Southern Connecticut State on Saturday for a 1:30 pm tilt.
Notes: Fedullo tops the Golden Knights with 13.0 points-per-game…She grabs a team-high 9.2 rebounds a night, good for fifth in the NE10…The junior forward has averaged 14.7 points and 10.0 boards across the last eleven games…Townes is averaging 15.0 ppg during the last four games.