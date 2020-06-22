Father-son bonds forged at local speedways

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you go to any local speedway, you’ll find quite a few drivers following in their father’s race tracks. Danny Varin is one of them.

“We race together. We work together. We fight together,” Varin said of his father Bobby, who’s also a stock car driver. Bobby introduced his son to the sport at a very young age.

“Oh he raised me here, pretty much right here at Fonda Speedway. Saturday nights we don’t want to be anywhere else,” Danny Varin continued. It’s been that way for as long as he can remember, when he was too young to get into the pits, so his father snuck him in, hiding underneath people’s legs in the backseat.

Bobby Varin ranks fourth on Fonda Speedway’s all-time modified wins list with 65. Danny has 10, a long way to go to catch up to the old man, but he has his father’s full support.

“Every Monday morning we sit in there for about an hour and talk about how the weekend went and stuff, so it’s really nice,” said Danny Varin.

They’re not the only father-son duo who have bonded through the sport. Charles Tibbitts has owned cars for a couple decades, but he was waiting on a special driver… his son.

“I couldn’t wait for him to turn five years old so we could put him in a go-kart,” Tibbitts said. Eleven years later, his son Charlie is behind the wheel.

“He introduced me to [racing] and I fell in love with it,” Charlie said. “So it’s great we’re able to share this stuff together. It’s really fun.”

Even when they’re not winning, they’re spending quality time together.

“How many guys can say they’re with their kids, teenage sons on Saturday night?” Charles asked.

The answer at the speedway seems to be more than normal, giving life to the idea that families that race together, stay together.