Fan safety priority for baseball teams

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baseball teams are looking to protect their fans from dangerous foul balls. The manager of the Tri-City ValleyCats Ozney Guillen said he’s especially worried for children in the stands.

“You’re not going to stop a 100-mile an hour fast-ball off the bat. You have guys with gloves having trouble trying to catch it. Imagine a father or mother trying to protect their child,” Guillen said.

Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox became the first major league team to extend its netting to the foul pole to protect fans.

ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan said safety for the fans is a continuing conversation, but people must be aware of their surroundings.

“You’re here to have fun, you’re in a safe environment, but you need to be aware there might be times when a ball comes past your seat or goes into the stands,” Callahan said.