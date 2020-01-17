Excitement ramping up for the Mayor’s Cup

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Union and RPI men’s and women’s hockey coaches were among the people who gathered Thursday morning at the Times Union Center for a press conference to hype up the Mayor’s Cup.

“It’s really special. I can only imagine what it feels like for the players,” said Union men’s hockey Head Coach Rich Bennett about the game. “It’s almost like you wish you were a player again to actually feel that environment.”

For the men’s teams, this contest doesn’t hold any weight in the ECAC standings, but with a trophy on the line, it’s a big deal.

“It’s important to our guys to bring home that trophy,” said RPI men’s hockey Head Coach Dave Smith. “It’s important to play in a big building, so our guys have identified it right from the beginning of the year that win this special game.”

The Route 7 rivals will skate in a double header Saturday, Jan. 25, with the women’s game starting at 3 p.m. The RPI women have won both meetings against Union since they joined the event. On the men’s side, the Dutchmen have won three in a row.