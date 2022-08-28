SARATOGA, SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a day Capital Region horse racing fans, and fans all around the world anticipate every year: Travers Day.

The 153rd running of the RunHappy Travers Stakes featured the six-horse, Epicenter, as a 7-to-5 favorite for trainer Steven M. Asmussen, who was seeking his first-ever Travers victory.

Epicenter finished second in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but won the Jim Dandy Stakes earlier in the Saratoga meet.

The six-horse entered the stretch on pace with Brad Cox’s Cyberknife, the one-horse, but Cox was denied his second consecutive Travers trophy.

Jockey Joel Rosario and Epicenter separated from Cyberknife, and rode to victory for Asmussen, who’s won a number of races in his career, but adding the Travers to his resume is something special.

“Unbelievable gratifying,” said Asmussen. “We walked over today with a tremendous amount of confidence in the horse, but definitely remembered we felt exactly that way walking over for this year’s derby. He was away cleanly. (I) thought he was…very comfortable; close enough to the pace, and just ran a very dominating performance against a very good group.”

The win was the 11th of the meet for Asmussen, and the 34th for Rosario.