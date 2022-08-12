ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas kicked off Friday’s National Arena League press conference Friday with a brief, yet definitive statement.

“We’re gonna win,” said Menas.

Members of both the Empire and the Carolina Cobras were at the Albany Capital Center to discuss Saturday’s championship game.

Menas made his prediction in front of a Carolina team that defeated Albany in all three regular season meetings.

Two of those losses the Cobras handed the Empire at MVP Arena, which were the only two home games Albany lost this season.

But the previous three matchups are of no consequence to Menas. His bravado hasn’t wavered this season, and his confidence level in his team appears to be at a season-high.

“I’ve been doing that all year,” said Menas. “We haven’t changed. We believe we know how to win the big game. We think they don’t. We know how to play for the moment, and we don’t believe they do. We’re good.”

Carolina head coach Joshua Resignalo was not fazed by Menas’ claims, and he believe the results from the regular season speak for themselves.

“I mean, he (Menas) is a competitive guy, and it’s warranted. We’re all competitors,” said Resignalo. “Those comments don’t really (mean) much. I tried to keep it as low as I could, but we’re the better team, and it’ll show tomorrow night.”

In order to complete the season sweep of the Empire, Carolina will have to find a way to stop the league’s Most Valuable Player: Albany wide receiver Darius Prince.

Prince torched the Cobras for 11 receiving touchdowns in the regular season. After being crowned NAL offensive player of the year in 2021, the league announced Prince as MVP Friday night after a 39-touchdown campaign.

Saturday’s championship game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. inside MVP Arena. Home teams are 4-0 all-time in NAL championship games.