ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire kicked off the 2023 season with a big week one 70-33 win over the Orlando Predators. The offense showed its potency scoring 47 first-half points that proved to be too much for the Predators to overcome.

2022 league MVP Darius Prince led the team in receiving with nine catches for 151 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Castronova went 16 of 25 for 229 yards passing, with four touchdown passes, and rushed for two.

The Empire’s defense held the Predators to just 13 second-half points, which helped them seal the week one victory. The Empire will be back at MVP Arena on Saturday, April 22, at 7 PM against the San Antonio Gunslingers.