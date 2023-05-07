ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire were back in action at MVP Arena, with former head coach Tom Menas gracing the sidelines. However, his first game back didn’t result in a win.

The Empire fell to the West Texas Warbirds 41-38. During the second quarter, Albany scored on a touchdown catch from Daquan Patten but failed on the two-point conversion attempt. They went into the half down by one.

When the second half came about, the Empire took the lead, but the Warbird’s offense took advantage of scoring opportunities on offense to regain the lead and win the game. The Empire will be back in action next Saturday against the Jacksonville Sharks at 7 PM.