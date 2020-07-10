Elijah Burns to play professional basketball in Bulgaria

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elijah Burns can now call himself a professional basketball player. On Saturday morning the Troy native signed a contract with BC Rilski Sportist of the National Basketball League in Bulgaria. It is the top level of competition in the country.

The local product said this was something he always wanted to accomplish,

“it means everything to me coming from a small town like Troy it just means everything so many people I wish I could thank most importantly my parents for putting me in the right place and providing me opportunities to chase my dreams.”

The Siena standout finished his college career with the Saints averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Co-captain helped lead the Green and Gold to its first MAAC regular season title in ten years,

“thankful that’s the thing I think about the most, I’m really thankful for the opportunities and the people I’ve met along my journey. It’s been a long journey to get to this point a lot of ups and down but it’s been worth it.”

Burns is scheduled to travel to Samokov, Bulgaria in August.