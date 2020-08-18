Elijah Burns sharing his message through YUM vs. The World

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The idea of starting a clothing brand began in high school. Originally, Elijah Burns and his Blair Academy teammate Jon Nowell were focused solely on socks, that would evolve over time,

“something that’s near and dear to my heart is people just being genuine and being themselves all the time so if I can help them and support them in being themselves that’s how YUM vs. The World came about,” said Burns.

YUM vs. The World was launched this summer. It’s a clothing brand with the goal of letting people express themselves individually,

“you have a lot of people that look to social media for acceptance instead of looking within for their own acceptance so I try and bring that out of them and make them feel comfortable in their own skin,” Burns said.

Each collection represents a piece or experience of Elijah’s life you can then turn into your own story,

“you get a New York T-Shirt that I’m wearing right now but you get to make it your own what is your unique message about being from New York?”

Elijah says he wants to take the brand as far he can, that includes bringing it into the local community,

“next summer I want to have my own basketball camp you know YUM vs. The World basketball camp for kids in the area to be able to come it will be a day full of sharing your messages.”

As he starts his professional basketball career in Bulgaria Burns says his parents will help him manage the business. You can find products on their website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.