ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former UAlbany standout Eli Mencer signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League according to his agent Kevin Gold.

Congrats to client Eli Mencer @EliMencer on his contract with the Montreal Alouettes @MTLAlouettes of the CFL

Alouettes sign former NFL first round pick Datone Jones, eight others https://t.co/ootcgQb9yc via @3DownNation — Kevin Gold (@longsnapcom) January 21, 2021

Mencer was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seahawks prior to the NFL season before being waived with an injury designation out of training camp. He will join former Albany Empire star Malachi Jones in Montreal.