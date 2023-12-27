SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three nights a week, you’ll find an assortment of Capital Region hockey buffs shredding on the ice inside the Schenectady County Recreational Facility. They’re members of the Electric City Mayhem hockey league. And while they take their hockey seriously, they cherish the relationships built during their time in the league even more so.

The EC Mayhem make it a point to try and deviate from the typical hockey rec league stereotypes. It’s not weighed down by team-stacking, egos and player’s whose sole intentions are to inflict as much pain as possible on the opposition.

The seven-team league was recently registered by USA Hockey. Matt LaFave, the league commissioner, orchestrates a draft each season to keep teams balanced, and the competition, while friendly, is fervent. The season runs from October 15 to June 2 and concludes with the CAREs Cup tournament.

As much as the players want to succeed and enjoy the competition component of the league, there’s one thing in particular that keeps league veterans like Dennis Kaminsky coming back year after year.

“These guys right here,” said Kaminsky. “You battle with these guys either on your team, or against ’em, like…for 20 years. And…you know that they have your back; you have their back. It’s just a great bunch of guys.”

“Sometimes in other leagues when you don’t know other people, it’s apt to get a little chippy,” added LaFave. “Here, we all kind of know each other. We’re competitive; don’t get me wrong. But when it comes time where in other leagues (things) might’ve come to blows, we kind of look at the guy and realize you’re gonna be hanging out after the game with them. So, we pride ourselves on just being friendly-first.”

It’s a true melting pot of players and personalities. The league is always open to new members, and the criteria to join is pretty simple.

“We get guys that are…anywhere from 25 to 65 years old,” said LaFave. “We get guys that are anywhere from professors, to police offers, to blue-collar workers…the whole gammit. The primary criteria to get into the crew is just to be a good guy and, you know, not try to run people over.”

For many of the players, the chance to get out on the ice three times a week acts as a stress release.

“It’s fun, competitive; it’s therapy at the same time,” said Sonny Bollart. “No cell phones on the bench; you don’t need to worry about it. You’re disconnected for a good hour-and-a-half. It’s fun…it’s hockey.

And it is all fun and games when the group’s partaking in their bi-weekly pick-up sessions. When league play rolls around on Sunday’s, the intensity surely amplifies.

But at the end of the day, it’s just a large group of friends who love the game, and love sharing it with each other.

“What this means to me is…being able to be with 60 of my closest friends every Sunday, playing hockey, hanging out, following people,” said LaFave. “Being an older statesman of this crew, I’ve been able to watch a lot of the younger guys get married, have kids. We’ve had four guys in the league have kids this month. So, the family’s growing.”