EJ Gallup named head coach at FMCC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — EJ Gallup was named the new Head Coach of Fulton Montgomery Community College Men’s Basketball on Thursday. The Gloversville native takes over for Ed Collar who is moving on to coach at Gloversville High School.

Gallup was a standout in section two graduating from Gloversville in 1999. He went on to play college ball at UAlbany and Coastal Carolina before a professional career.

The new coach said location was key for him,

“it’s a perfect opportunity for me it’s right here at home as I said all my friends and family are here I have a lot of local contacts.”

This is his first job as a head coach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

