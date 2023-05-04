LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School held its’ signing day Wednesday afternoon, celebrating eight student-athletes who will be continuing their playing careers at the collegiate level.

Three of those student-athletes will be staying close to home. Steve Sadek and Anthony Schrom are both set to join the University at Albany football team, and standout boys basketball player Zacharie Matulu is off to UAlbany as well.

Matulu’s special connection with the Great Danes coaching staff made his decision an easy one.

“It was mostly Coach Killings and the whole coaching staff,” said Matulu. “The environment that I worked out in here at Shaker was very similar. The coaches always pushed me to try hard, encouraging me to stay after, and work hard too.”

Karleigh Mirabile is taking her field hockey skills to Division I Stonehill College. Her dream of competing at the highest level has been a long time coming.

“Playing Division I has always been a huge goal of mine ever since I was really, really little,” said Mirabile. “Getting the opportunity to go and do that, while also getting a great education, was really important. All three of my coaches from Shaker have really helped me develop into the player I am today. It’s an amazing opportunity, so I’m super excited.”

Two other Blue Bison will be continuing onto the Division I level: Julianna Mirabile is headed to Marist College for track & field, and Joey Trombley will be attending Sacred Heart University for baseball.

And two student-athletes are off to Division II Dominican University New York. Layla Shipley will be playing women’s volleyball and Waqas Hagali is committed to the men’s soccer team.