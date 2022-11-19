ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Some of the top college wrestling teams from across the country flocked to the Capital Region tonight for Journeymen Wrestling’s “Armbar at the Armory”.

Ninth ranked NC State, coached by Niskayuna grad Pat Popolizio, and number two ranked Iowa were just two of the eight teams putting on a show at the armory Friday night. Former Shenendehowa star Brock Delsignore also made his return to the area as a redshirt freshman for NC State.

For journeymen wrestling founder Frank Popolizio, this year’s recipient of the Order of Merit from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, events like this are crucial for the growth of the sport. “We try to make people realize the importance of seeing greatness and having greatness in their own backyard,” said Popolizio.”Ultimately if people see it, they want to be it and we have the younger generation here today and hopefully they aspire to be it.”