ECAC committed to having a 2020-21 hockey season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ECAC Hockey released a statement today in response to the Ivy League’s decision to cancel winter sports Thursday.

In the statement the league said,

“ECAC Hockey is committed to conducting a season in 2020-21 with those institutions that are able to play, and continues to work with staff at member institutions on the best path forward. Details on the plan for returning to play will follow in the coming days.”

This is good news for Union and RPI who are both members of the ECAC. The Ivy League makes up half of the 12 team conference leaving six schools available to compete this year. That includes Union, RPI, St. Lawrence, Quinnipiac, Colgate and Clarkson.