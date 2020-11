CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ava Caputo and Georgia Greene scored two goals 12 minutes into the game vaulting Shen into the Suburban Council Championship game with a 2-0 win over Guilderland.

Caputo’s and Greene’s tallies proved to be the difference as Shen held the Lady Dutch scoreless the rest of the way.

The one seed Shenendehowa will take on the two seed Shaker on Saturday for the Suburban Council title.