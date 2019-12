DELMAR, N.Y. – In a battle of two Suburban Council division leaders, the Bethlehem boys basketball team would run away with the 73-47 win over Schenectady.

Marko Gibbons poured in a game-high 23 points, and was one of 10 Eagles to score in the victory.

Bethlehem improves to 4-0 in conference play, while Schenectady falls to 4-1.