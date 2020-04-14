Dylan Davis takes a road trip to continue riding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dylan Davis had a decision to make when racing was suspended at Aqueduct, stay in New York and wait out the virus or drive more than 1000 miles to continue riding in Florida.

Davis called it a split second decision and after a conversation with his agent the jockey and his family were headed to Gulf Stream Park.

His reasoning,

“just for my love of horse racing I could have stopped riding and stayed home you know financially I was ok,” said Davis.

The Saratoga native has been in Florida for about a month winning five races so far. He says racing without fans has been an adjustment,

“there’s no one to congratulate you or good job or even yell at you really there’s nothing there’s no one there.”