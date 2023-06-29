GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings held his third annual youth basketball camp in Guilderland.

Many young Great Dane fans across the Capital Region came to the Guilderland YMCA to learn from coach Killings and current UAlbany men’s basketball players. Giving back is something Killings and his team take pride in during the off-season, and this year he got some extra help.

Denyse Mackey of the Warren and Denyse Mackey Foundation played a big part in sponsoring some campers and helped provide transportation to the camp sight.

“Denyse Mackey and Warren Mackey Foundation has been able to support over 40 kids on the south end and has been tremendous. Not only tuition but the food for them to be able to eat, the transportation. There’s a bus that picks the kids up and drops them off back at home after camp. It’s an amazing start for kids for the summer because without that, I don’t know where they’d be, I don’t know what they’d be doing, so Denyse has a huge heart.”

The last day of the camp is Friday, June 30.