ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season is underway. The Albany Dutchmen (2-2) and Glens Falls Dragons (1-1) entered their meeting on Monday with .500 records in the young season.

The Dragons struck first in the top of the first after an RBI base hit from Mechanicville native Jack Griffin. The Dutchmen responded in the bottom of the frame. The Dutchmen scored their first 4 runs without a hit thanks to walks, an error, and three batters hit by pitches. A two-RBI double from Mike Talavera made it 6-1 Albany after one.

The Dutchmen ran away with it from there, winning 13-2 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Dragons dropped to 1-2 on the year.