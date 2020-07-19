Dutch split doubleheader with Independents at East Field

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutch rebounded from a 5-1 loss to the Glens Falls Independents in the front end of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 2-0 win under the lights at East Field on a warm evening.
With the split, the Dutch now move to 6-4-1 on the ICBL season.
