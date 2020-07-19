Dutch split doubleheader with Independents at East Field

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutch rebounded from a 5-1 loss to the Glens Falls Independents in the front end of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 2-0 win under the lights at East Field on a warm evening.

With the split, the Dutch now move to 6-4-1 on the ICBL season.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga