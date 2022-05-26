TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a 6-10 season last year, the Schuylerville baseball team turned it around and then some. The Black Horses made it all the way to the Section 2 Class B title game, looking to win the championship against Ichabod Crane on Wednesday.

It was a pitchers duel throughout between Schuylerville senior Ryan Dow and Ichabod Crane sophomore Brady Holzhauer. The Black Horses finally broke through in the fourth inning, when Anthony Luzadis went the other way for a base hit to bring in the game’s first run. The Riders loaded the bases in the final seventh inning, but Dow shut the door on a complete game shutout, as Schuylerville locked up the Class B title with 1-0 win.

“It was awesome,” said Dow. “Especially because this is my last year. Last sport as a high school student. I really couldn’t as for much more as a senior.”

“This group was 6-10 last year,” said head coach Darrin Renner. “We went into last season with not one inning of varsity experience and we took some lumps early in the season, but by the end of the year, people might not remember, we upset Mechanicville, the three seed. So when we came into this year, we said ‘Hey, at the end of last year we were a competitive team in Class B and this year our goal is to get to the Joe,’ and we went out and executed that and got to the Joe.”