Doles completes UAlbany men’s basketball roster

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Brown has found the final puzzle piece to a roster he’s been reconstructing since the end of the season. Jarvis Doles announced his commitment on social media Saturday morning, completing the Great Danes’ 2020-21 team.

The grad transfer played three seasons at Drexel, but only five games his junior year before undergoing surgery on his right foot. The 6-foot-9 forward will join UAlbany with two years left of eligibility and can play right away, which Brown was looking for. As the newest front court addition, Doles — who was more of a three-point shooter with the Dragons — can also add a spark on offense.

“Coach Brown, we talked about being a three-level scorer, being able to score at all three levels,” Doles explained. “My junior year of high school, freshman to junior year, I pretty much played like the four/five. It was all post. I think at Drexel I didn’t really get the chance to show that. I felt like I was kind of pigeon-holed in a way. I just felt I wasn’t able to show that aspect of my game, but I’m definitely fine mixing it up down low. I like that.” Doles says his passion for the game and his length defensively are also assets.

He averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game at Drexel.

