Disallowed goal in third costs Adirondack in 4-2 loss to Reading

READING, PA – A disallowed goal was the difference as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Santander Arena by a score of 4-2. Eamon McAdam made 27 saves in the defeat.



The Reading Royals put 19 pucks on net in the first period and scored the first goal of the game. Trevor Gooch took advantage of a fortunate bounce and beat Eamon McAdam at 14:34. The goal came after the Thunder stymied the Royals on a 5-on-3 powerplay that included a highlight reel glove save by McAdam.



Reading extended their lead to 2-0 just 4:34 into the second period when Corey Mackin drove to the net and pushed a backhander past McAdam for his 12th of the season. Adirondack responded at 13:56 when James Henry created a turnover at the Royals’ blue line and scored a breakaway goal for his eighth of the season to make it 2-1.



At 3:25 of the third period, a shot from the center point by Garret Cockerill had eyes through traffic to put the Royals up 3-1. The Thunder answered just 1:03 later on a 5-on-3 powerplay when Mike Szmatula followed up on a Colby Sissons shot for his 15th of the season. Kelly Summers picked up the secondary assist.



Adirondack found themselves on the powerplay at the 10:41 mark of the third period when Steven Swavely was whistled for high sticking. The Thunder got the puck to the net on a deflection that went into the net, but was immediately waved off by referee Steven Sailor taking away what would have been the tying goal.



Corey Mackin netted his second of the game in the empty net at 18:41 to seal the two points for the Royals who went on to win 4-2. The Thunder killed off all six Royal powerplay tries while going 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. Adirondack was outshot 30-25.



Up Next

The Thunder go head to head with the Worcester Railers from at Cool Insuring Arena tomorrow night in Glens Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.



