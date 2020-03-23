Dion Lewis agrees to one-year deal with Giants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dion Lewis and his family grew up huge fans of the New York Giants. Now the running back will become the team’s newest member. The Albany native has agreed to a one-year deal with Big Blue, according to his agent JR Rickert. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, but Rickert said the team presented a good plan of using Lewis alongside Saquon Barkley.
The former Albany Academy star will join a Giants offense that was tied for 18th in points per game last season, and finished 23rd in yards per game. His pass blocking ability out of the backfield will help keep second-year quarterback Daniel Jones upright. The team gave up 43 sacks and 119 QB hits last season.
Lewis won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2017, culminating his third and final season in New England. It was the most productive of his career, amassing more than one thousand total yards and nine touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2018 season. On March 12, he was released by the Titans following a season in which he found the end zone once.