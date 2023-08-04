LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new Dick’s House of Sport in Latham held its official ribbon cutting on Friday. This is the tenth Dick’s House of Sport to open in the country.

In addition to selling sports essentials, it’s also an interactive experience where you can try out the gear in batting cages, golf simulators, or trying the climbing wall. The store’s executive director also said they have more events coming up for the community to look forward to.

The new store is located in the Latham Farms Plaza.