Dev Holmes working his way back at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Dev Holmes rejoined the UAlbany football team as a walk-on in January he wanted to show his teammates how committed he was,

“a big part of the welcoming me back was the weight room cause they saw how hard I was working and I mean working hard was never a problem with me ever since high school so they knew where I wanted to be,” said Holmes.

The lack of spring football certainly hurt him but his quarterback Jeff Undercuffler is confident the wide out is all in,

“I tell him everyday that the sky is the limit for him he’s just got to stay on top of his game and the rest will take care of itself.”

Holmes says his goal is to be the best wide receiver in the country, his perspective has changed since leaving the team in September

“the game of football is a roller coaster there’s one ball on the offensive side there’s six of us that can touch it at any time and make a play so just keeping my head on straight and knowing what I to to do to achieve that goal.”