NORTHBROOK, Ill. (NEWS10) — Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday. Jones is one of 22 players to be named to the team, an annual honor that recognizes college football players who excel off the field in their communities.

A list of 114 nominees was announced in July before the final 22-player roster was chosen by the selection panel, which includes former Good Works team players, journalists, and officials from Allstate and the AFCA. The panel looks for players that demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the gridiron.

“For 31 years, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has reminded us how to use our position in life — whatever that may be — to lift up those around us,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “There are so many players across all levels of the game who use their platforms for good, and it is an inspiration to see the variety of ways these young men choose to help make our society better.”

Off the field, Harvard University officials said Jones started the Project Proximate fellowship program, which aims to help Black and Latinx college students acquire and develop the tools necessary to be change agents in closing the racial wealth gap. The organization partners with the Boston Consulting Group and pair management consultants and teams of college students with minority entrepreneurs and have them work on projects to help the minority-owned businesses scale and grow.

The overarching goal is two-fold. First, Jones hopes to bring wealth to marginalized communities by supporting business owners from those areas, thus generating jobs and wealth. Second, the organization looks to create change agents by exposing college students to entrepreneurial mindsets, hard skills to help their careers, and a network of individuals focused on racial equity.

In March 2022, Project Proximate closed its second cohort, which consisted of 16 college fellows from six different colleges and six minority-owned businesses. Over the next year, the group will be formalizing the program, possibly seeking a 501(c)3 status, and pursuing funding to make the fellowship a paid opportunity for students.

On the field, Jones has played in 27 career games with 86 tackles and four interceptions in his time at Harvard. He earned Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League Second Team honors in both 2020 and 2021. He played in all 10 games in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The rest of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team might be founding nonprofits, donating Name, Image, and Likeness earnings to those in need, building houses for areas hit by natural disasters, mentoring kids, or collecting food for the hungry. Whatever the cause, this is a group of college football stars eager to help their communities.

“The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is arguably college football’s highest honor because it recognizes a player’s integrity and service off the field rather than their performance on it,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution, Troy Hawkes. “The sports world is often defined by what happens between the lines. While they are also accomplished as players, these 22 student-athletes make a monumental difference in their communities. Allstate is so proud to honor them as beacons of positive change around the country.”

The final roster features 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics; and one honorary head coach. Allstate will reward these athletes with a NIL opportunity and a charity match from the Allstate Foundation.

The following players were named to the 2022 team:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name School Hometown Anders Carlson Auburn University Colorado Springs, Colo. DeWayne Carter Duke University Pickerington, Ohio Dillan Gibbons Florida State University St. Petersburg, Fla. Jordan Ferguson Middle Tennessee State University Atlanta, Ga. Ryan Hilinski Northwestern University Orange, Calif. Patrick Fields Stanford University Tulsa, Okla. Tony Bradford, Jr. Texas Tech University Houston, Texas Kearis Jackson University of Georgia Fort Valley, Ga. JD Bertrand University of Notre Dame Alpharetta, Ga. Deslin Alexandre University of Pittsburgh Pompano, Fla. Caleb Williams University of Southern California Washington, D.C.

Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and NAIA

Name School Hometown Austin Brenner Ashland University Copely, Ohio Jailen Branch Bentley University Randolph, Mass. Matthew Feldick Bethel University (Minn.) St. Michael, Minn. Max Jones Harvard University Delmar, N.Y. Alan Gorny Johns Hopkins University Ellicott City, Md. Sione Tuifua Morningside University Barrow, Alaska James Kaczor North Dakota State University St. Cloud, Minn. Garrison Dodge Peru State College Oakland, Neb. Michael Wozniak Saint John’s University (Minn.) New Hope, Minn. Caleb High Southeastern Oklahoma State University Waxahachie, Texas Matt Lilja University of Mount Union Ashtabula, Ohio



Honorary head coach