Davey discusses future as Dutchmen head coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There could be changing of the guard with the Albany Dutchmen in the next few years. Head Coach Nick Davey said he doesn’t want the cancellation of the 2020 PGCBL season to be his lasting memory, but at this point he can only commit to the team year to year. It’s only a matter of time before he takes a step back to spend more time with his five-year-old and three-year old sons.

“I don’t want to miss anything for them,” Davey explained. “My parents didn’t for me and I would hate to miss a first home run, a first base hit… as long as I can do it without interfering with their schedules and being a dad first, I’ll continue to do it.”