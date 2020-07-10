Dave Rider steps down as Albany Academy baseball coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 12 seasons at the helm, Dave Rider stepped down as Albany Academy’s baseball coach. He said he couldn’t continue coaching both varsity hockey and baseball at the standard he expects of himself, so he decided to go back to where his career began on the ice.

Rider led the Cadets’ baseball team to 164 wins, including four Section 2 championships and three NYS Regional championships.

“I walk away with a lot of great memories. I had a great run, great players to work with, great coaches,” Rider said. “It’s always sad to walk away from something, but I can certainly do it with my head up. No regrets. I’ve been thinking about this for a while and it just felt like the right time.”

Rider closed out his career on the diamond with 10 straight winning seasons.