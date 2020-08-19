Dante Bouchard finds his calling off the court

GOLVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Basketball is number one for Dante Bouchard. When he was at a tournament in fourth grade the game would lead him to his second passion at a place called Five Pointz,

“the whole building was done it was the graffiti mecca of the world at the time and it was just very colorful and it was a different style of art that I’ve ever seen,” Dante said,

“one guy took an interest to Dante gave him a couple spray cans of paint and after that Dante came home and he said I want to start doing what they’re doing,” said Dante’s father Michael Bouchard.

From that day on he fell in love with graffiti. He started out painting fences around the basketball court in his backyard. Just like being in the gym practice makes perfect,

“it’s crazy I have a picture of my first one that I did and it just had the word Nike it was just simple bubble letters,” Dante said.

Dante’s first attempt at painting the fence in his backyard

As the Bouchard’s expanded their basketball court that gave Dante a chance to take on one of his biggest projects,

“well we were talking about making it all black and we were talking about buying the paint and pushing it out and Walmart didn’t have any at the time so he went and bought spray cans and I was like why don’t you just let me spray paint the whole court.”

A month of hard work led to this.

Finally finished one of the biggest projects I’ve ever started @SprayPlanet @MontanaColors pic.twitter.com/DZ4ZRZ0ZKI — Danté Bouchard (@DanteBouchard2) May 19, 2020

Dante’s work is now expanding beyond his backyard and into the community. He’s been asking for permission to paint buildings in Gloversville. One owner took him up on the offer,

“She gave me permission to paint it and she gave me freedom to do whatever I wanted really so I had a couple different sketches and I kind of tried to fill in the whole side and I’m still working on that.”

Bouchard has even been asked to paint a basketball court in Harlem, he wants to major in art when he gets to college the plan is to turn his passion into a career,

“I think I could take it far I think I could find a way to do graphic design for a living I enjoy stuff like that to.”

If you’re looking for Dante’s work he signs it with the name sniper, an ode to a nickname he earned because of his shooting skills on the basketball court.