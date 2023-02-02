TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After falling behind 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, the University at Albany women’s basketball team rallied to outscore UMass Lowell in each of the ensuing three quarters, en route to an eight-point victory Wednesday night, and a season-sweep of the Riverhawks.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am very proud of the way the team responded in the third quarter after a tough first half. Our defensive pressure gave us a huge spark and we were able to convert steals to transition baskets. We were getting great looks on the offensive end; we just struggled to convert tonight. Our defense was stellar down the stretch to secure a win over a very scrappy UMass Lowell team.”
KEY STATS
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne notched her second double-double this season with 12 rebounds and 15 points. Today was the fourth double-double of her career.
- Senior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 20 points.
- Hahne added four assists for a team-high.
- Redshirt-junior Morgan Haney tallied a game-high four steals.
- Junior Kayla Cooper and graduate student Lucia Decortes each blocked one shot.
- Haney and Haegerstrand each added five rebounds while Cooper added 10 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The River Hawks started the contest with two baskets for a 4-0 lead.
- The remainder of the first quarter saw back-and-forth scoring but UML was able to hold their four-point lead and finish with an 11-7 advantage after 10 minutes of play.
- UMass Lowell continued their offensive push into the second quarter, eventually gaining a 10-point lead at 8:05.
- Tallying three field goals for every one of the River Hawks’, the Great Danes closed the lead to 25-24 with 27 seconds to play in the half.
- Two final free throws extended UMass Lowell’s lead just before halftime.
- UAlbany came out of the break with a fire on offense and defense. Outscoring UML 17-7 in the third quarter, the Great Dane defense allowed just two field goals.
- After opening the third with a layup, UAlbany continued to complete an 11-2 scoring run to take a six-point lead, 35-29, with just under half of the quarter left.
- Extending their lead by one, the Great Danes entered the final quarter with a 41-34 advantage.
- Helene Haegerstrand began the fourth with a three-pointer but a 7-1 scoring run from UMass Lowell closed the advantage to 45-41.
- Trading field goals, the River Hawks got within one possession, 49-46, at 4:19.
- UAlbany finished the game with an 8-3 scoring run to secure the win, 57-49.
NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road to visit Vermont on February 4.