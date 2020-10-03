Coxsackie-Athens, Cairo Durham pick up season-opening wins in boys soccer

Coxsackie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Patroon Conference kicked off its boys soccer season on Friday night as Coxsackie-Athens hosted Chatham and Catskill hosted Cairo Durham.

In Coxsackie, junior Nick Agovino put on a clinic for the Indians as C-A beat Chatham 7-0. Agovino drilled a free kick from deep and found Keegan O’Callaghan’s head for an assist on another set piece as they cruised to a big win.

In Catskill, the Cairo-Durham Mustangs netted a first half goal on a breakaway by Corbin Rivenburg set up by Diego Rivera to take a 1-0 lead at halftime. Catskill answered with a Stephen Forbes equalizer as he caught the keeper out of the net on a deep shot. Later in the second half Rivera broke away for the Mustangs on a great individual effort to steal back the lead for good for Cairo Durham as they opened the season with a 2-1 win.

