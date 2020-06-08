Community answers call by Deanna Marie Rivers Foundation, donated food to be distributed

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The Deanna Marie Rivers Foundation put out a call to the community this past week, and it was answered in the form of food.

Community donations as of June 7.

Unable to host the 8th annual Deanna Marie Rivers Memorial Softball Tournament this month, the foundation will instead provide a drive-thru only non-perishable food giveaway at the Clifton Common June 14. In addition to donations from the community, the foundation will provide $2,000 worth of food, and ShopRite will match it.

The drive-thru distribution will take place between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday while supplies last. The goal is to give away 500 bags of food to those in need. Residents are asked to enter from Vischer Ferry Road, and stay in their vehicles as volunteers hand out the food. They’re also asked to abide by CDC safety guidelines.

All the details can be found in the flyer below.