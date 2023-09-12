EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — The Columbia boys soccer team won the Class A championship last season. They’re out to defend their title in 2023. They got a tough test Tuesday, taking on the Class AA runner-up, Saratoga Springs.

The Blue Devils got out to a hot start, taking a 1-0 lead on a Marcellus Mastroianni goal in the 20th minute. The Blue Streaks tied things up before the break, as Owen Winter connected with Xavier Ruscio on a corner kick.

The stalemate lasted to the final whistle, as Columbia and Saratoga Springs played to a 1-1 draw. The Blue Devils will visit Averill Park Thursday, while Saratoga Springs will host Shenendehowa Thursday.