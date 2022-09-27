EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 6-0-1 heading into Tuesday, the Columbia girls soccer team has earned the four-spot in the class A state rankings. The Blue Devils put their unbeaten record on the line Tuesday evening against a one-loss Saratoga Springs team.

The Blue Streaks aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season; they were bested by Niskayuna 2-1 last Thursday. But facing a Columbia squad that allowed just two goals all season prior to this matchup did not prove to be a recipe for getting back in the win column, as Saratoga fell 3-0.

After a defensive battle in the first half, the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.

But Columbia head coach Scott LaMora must’ve drawn up a new game plan during the break, because his team came out firing on offense in the second half.

Nearly eight minutes in, Saratoga freshman goalkeeper Olivia Goodman came out of net to make a nice, sliding play to turn away a loose ball. But the ball leaked right out to Columbia junior midfielder Mandy Sheehan, who buried the shot for the game’s first goal.

Just over five minutes later, Blue Devils freshman forward/midfielder Molly Simmons sent a pass to sophomore midfielder Kennedy Ring that skipped in the air off a Blue Streaks defender’s cleat. Ring settled the ball, and drove a shot past Goodman to make the score 2-0 Columbia.

Late in the game, the Blue Devils were looking for some insurance. Simmons headed a ball that found Ring in stride behind the Saratoga defense, and Ring subsequently found the back of the net to push the Columbia edge to three goals.

The Blue Devils would go on to maintain that advantage, securing a 3-0 shutout victory over Saratoga, improving to 7-0-1 on the year.

Columbia returns to action Thursday, welcoming in Averill Park. Saratoga Springs (7-2) will look to break its’ two-game losing streak Thursday on the road against Schuylerville.