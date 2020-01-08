Colonie holds on to beat Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Despite giving up double-digit leads in both the second and fourth quarters, the Colonie boys basketball team held on to beat Schenectady 84-80 Tuesday.

“Schenectady it’s just basically one game play with them,” Head Coach Ken Dagostino explained after the game. “Can you withstand what they’re gonna throw at you? And our guys did a good job tonight because we haven’t done that type of job all year.”

The Raiders were playing without leading scorer Marcus Shelton, and relied heavily on defense.

“Our defense is the main part of our team,” said Ashon Wright, who scored 13 points. “We keep teams to 52 points — that’s our average — so we try to keep them under that, and we try to limit our threes that we can.”

The Patriots scored five three-pointers, including two by Naylon Carrington in the final 40 seconds to make it a one-possession game. Colonie missed several free throws down the stretch, going 15-27 from the foul line during the game, until Brendan Coyle hit one with 14 seconds left to give the Raiders some breathing room.

Dagostino joked after the game about his team’s effort at the charity stripe, saying they might shoot free throws for the entirety of their two-hour practices both Wednesday and Thursday.