College freshmen season cut short due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school seniors have waited years to play at the next level but for some that moment came and was quickly taken away due to COVID19.



Ballston Spa Alum Luke Gold looked forward to his freshman year at Boston College, even more so since he had to end his summer league early

“I got hit in the head with a pitch at Siena last year,” Gold said. “I was lucky wasn’t too serious of an injury.”

Only 15 games in to his first season with the Eagles, he never thought it’d be the end of his freshmen year. “We’re in the middle of our practice and then our coach brings us in, huddles us in like halfway through practice and says that they’re closing down the school on Sunday and we really don’t know what it means for the rest of our baseball season. He’s like if this is our last practice of the year, let’s make it a great one, if it’s not, you know, let’s get ready to go to NC State.”

Over at Holy Cross, things weren’t much different for Saratoga alum Nate Chudy. “Unfortunately I could kind of see leading up to there the whole time,” Chudy said. “I was remaining optimistic but it didn’t seem good because we weren’t gonna be able to stay anywhere.”

Chudy only played a handful of games as well. ” It was kind of like I was starting to form into a starter, but unfortunately got cut short.”

Whether its a season or only a few games, they said they’re using this down time to make sure they’re ready for Spring 2021.

Chudy said, “I got a pitching schedule sent from my pitching coach. Following that pretty strictly, as well as a lot of lifting, in a lot of time you gain weight.”

Gold added, “Especially in this situation here, it’s obviously a really tough situation for everybody to be in not just myself. But in these tough uncontrollable situations, the only thing you can control is how you react and respond to it.”

2020 may have struck out but next season will be here before we know it.