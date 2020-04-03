Colleen Mullen opens up about twin sons’ autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleen Mullen wants to use her platform as the head coach of the UAlbany women’s basketball team to help normalize autism. Her twin two-year-old sons Callan and Brennan were both diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2019, and through what she called a “personal, and at times challenging” year, she found hope through other people’s stories and the support her family received. She’s looking to pay it forward.

On Autism Awareness Day, she opened up about her story and shared her advice with parents going through the same thing. That interview is above.