ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Saint has graced the world with his presence. Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello and his wife Laura welcomed a baby boy into the family Tuesday night.

At 8:27 p.m., Matteo Anthony Maciariello was born weighing nine pounds, one ounce, and measuring 20.5 inches long. According to the team’s Twitter post, mom, baby, dad, and big sister Reese are all doing great.