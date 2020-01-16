Coach Carm addresses road woes

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – The biggest problem for the Siena men’s basketball team so far this season has been winning on the road. The Saints are 0-7 away from the Times Union Center, but with the Western New York road trip fast approaching, they’ll have to figure out a solution quickly.

Siena heads to the Buffalo area this weekend. The swing against Canisius and Niagara is considered one of the most difficult, and important two-game stretches in MAAC play during the regular season. Head Coach Carmen Maciariello said his players need to be intrinsically motivated, and come with an edge, which they’ve failed to do as of yet.

“For me, it’s just about not coming out and thinking we’ve accomplished something,” Coach Carm told reporters, referencing the Saints’ last MAAC championship in 2010. “This program hasn’t won in 10 years. You know last year for me, that wasn’t winning, and so now we have to come and make a statement and come out, and get better every single day.”

Maciariello said he’s created more competitive conditions in practices this week, where the players are “battling” against each other.

Siena opens the weekend series against the Golden Griffins, who they beat last month at home.

“If you sweep the Western New York trip, you’ve got a chance to win the league,” Maciariello said.