Clifton Plaza Barber Shop closes early for Ian Anderson’s debut

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Closing time is usually 5:30 in the evening for Clifton Plaza Barber Shop. That changed today because Ian Anderson was making his MLB debut against the Yankees,

“we promised Ian that on his debut that we would be watching to make sure that we saw it so we closed the barber shop today early to make sure that we could honor our promise to watch him in his debut,” Owner Steve Schaszberger said.

Instead of cutting hair they closed an hour and a half early and headed across the street to Ravenswood Pub. The Anderson family has been getting their hair cut at the shop for the last five years, the Schaszberger’s wanted to support him,

“It’s almost unreal you know you cut the guy’s hair and you see him as a friend and as a part of the clientele seeing his face on TV is just surreal,” said Jordan Schaszberger who is one of Steve’s four sons.

Jordan also happens to be a fan of the Braves making the day even better for him. They were all thrilled to see Anderson have success in his first game,

“to see a good family succeed and somebody do well individually it brings attention to our area, our sports programs. I think his success is all of our success,” Steve Schaszberger said.

Steve even has a signed rookie card from Anderson in the shop, a piece of memorabilia that gained a little more value after today.

