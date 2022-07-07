GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is adding a Capital Region local to its roster for the 2022-23 season at Cool Insuring Arena. A new team player on the ice hails from Clifton Park.

Defenseman Jeff Taylor, 28, was announced on Thursday as the Thunder’s newest team member starting this fall. Hailing from Clifton Park, Taylor attended college at Union College in Schenectady – more roots to the Capital Region, and not too far from to the North Country.

“We’re excited to have Jeff join the fold for this season,” Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. “He’s an offensive-minded defenseman with local ties who keeps the opposition on their toes. Strengthening up our backend was a major focus for us this season and Jeff is a big piece to doing just that.”

Taylor’s prior hockey experience includes 28 games last season. 10 of those games were with the Jacksonville Icemen, another ECHL team, and another 18 were with the Hartford Wolf Pack, of the American Hockey League. Taylor has played in a total of 96 AHL games and 66 ECHL games.

The Adirondack Thunder has gone through changes ahead of the next season on the ice. The team recently parted ways with head coach Alex Loh, who had served with the team since 2018. MacArthur replaces Loh starting this fall. The Thunder’s 2022-23 season schedule was recently released, with tickets available online through the ECHL website or over the phone at (518) 480-3355. The 2022-23 Thunder season begins Saturday, Oct. 22, with a game against Worcester.